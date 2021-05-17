Elk Grove Township teen goes missing

The Cook County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Angela Chacon-Escobedo was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday as she left her home on the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road in unincorporated Elk Grove Township.

She is described as standing 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, white shoes and a left nose piercing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Cook County sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or the nonemergency number (847) 635-1188.