 

Driver killed after SUV plows into Arlington Heights backyard

Updated 5/17/2021 9:31 AM

A fast-moving SUV struck a utility pole then plowed into the backyard of an Arlington Heights home early Monday morning, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, police said.

Northbound Wilke Road from Central Road to just past Kirchoff Road remained closed Monday morning as police investigate the fatal crash. Westbound Kirchoff at Dwyer Avenue also is closed until further notice.

 

Police said that while speed clearly was a factor in the crash, driver impairment also is suspected, but not confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. when a 2021 Toyota 4Runner heading northbound Wilke Road veered off the roadway and hit the pole, according to police. The vehicle then continued across Kirchoff Road and tumbled end over end into a backyard in the 600 block of South Reuter Drive.

First responders found two injured people outside the vehicle, police said. The 29-year-old driver, from Chicago, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he succumbed to his injuries. The 33-year-old passenger was treated and released from Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) -- Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team is assisting with the on-scene investigation, police said.

