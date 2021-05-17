COVID-19 update: 32,253 more shots, 6 more dead, 946 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 dropped to 946 Monday, the fewest since mid-March, with six more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Officials also announced over 64% of Illinoisans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, 32,253 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 61,275.

The federal government has delivered 12,893,335 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 10,407,841 shots have been administered.

So far, 4,808,286 people have been fully vaccinated, or nearly 38% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,512 as of Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,367,214, and 22,445 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On March 15, total new COVID-19 cases came to 742. Typically, COVID-19 metrics including infections and deaths are lower after the weekend because of delays in reporting.

Labs processed 33,148 virus tests in the last 24 hours.