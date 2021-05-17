Arlington Heights poised to form diversity task force

Arlington Heights officials are taking steps to establish a community task force that would examine issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The committee concept is an outgrowth of a consultant's recent report and recommendations on ways village government can embrace diversity within the community and as an organization.

Most village trustees have endorsed the idea of forming a task force, which would include representatives of the village, school districts, park district and nonprofits, though some also favor establishing a permanent village-led commission that would join the roster of nearly two dozen other volunteer boards that serve under the village board.

The consensus to form a community task force came out of a sometimes-contentious board discussion held over the course of three hours last Monday when board members weighed in on the village's ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion initiative. It included a rare public debate over their selection of a president pro tem, and endorsement of a village proclamation recognizing Pride month in June.

While intrigued by the task force model, Trustee Nicolle Grasse said she is interested in a village commission, which could be accomplished by a rebranding of an existing board into a human rights or human relations commission, as other communities have done.

Mayor Tom Hayes, who would be charged with making appointments to such a panel, opposes the idea, preferring more informal work groups with other governmental bodies and community forums at the library or elsewhere.

"I don't think it's appropriate at a village municipal level because it's so hard to define at the village level," Hayes said of the commission idea. "Who do you put on it? What role do they have? What authority do you give them? What tasks do you give them to accomplish? I fear that creation of a commission would be counterproductive."

In an early intergovernmental partnership, the village and library plan to host joint programming this year on diversity issues, starting with an overview meeting Aug. 19, and guest speakers at two subsequent sessions. One of those meetings will address the topic of how to be a good neighbor.

Formation of at least a short-term, ad hoc committee of residents, business owners and civic leaders was one of 15 recommendations within the 40-page report of The Kaleidoscope Group, a Chicago-based diversity consultant hired by the village last year. Since the report was delivered in February, village officials say they've already taken steps to implement other recommendations both inside and outside village hall.

That includes efforts to expand the candidate pool for prospective police officers and other village employees through social media postings and a virtual recruitment event that was held in March.

The finance department also is evaluating its procurement process to better identify women and minority-owned bidders.

"The goal of this is to cast a wider net. We just want to make sure that as many women and minority-owned contractors are aware of our bids and that they have the opportunity to bid on our projects," said Village Manager Randy Recklaus. "We still have very detailed matrices in terms of determining who wins those bids, but the more of those types of firms we have in the process, the more I'm confident will rise to the top and win some of them."

The village also has formed an employee group to recommend ways to improve the workplace, after the consultant reported that some female employees found it to be a less-than-welcoming environment.

Officials are also looking for a vendor to conduct cultural competency training for employees who regularly interact with the public.

Trustee Mary Beth Canty, an early supporter of the village's diversity efforts, commended village staff for implementing some of the consultant's recommendations that are quick to achieve and cost nothing. But she also favors larger-scale initiatives, including the establishment of a village commission.

"We talk a lot about being a welcoming community and telling people that we're welcoming," Canty said. "But it's kind of like being funny: If you have to tell people that you are funny, you're probably not very funny, because if you were funny, they would laugh.

"We have a lot of opportunities to show our friends and families and visitors to our community that we are welcoming without ever having to tell them we are welcoming."