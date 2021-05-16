Vaccinations in Maple Park
Updated 5/16/2021 5:21 PM
The Kane County Board and health department are partnering with the Visiting Nurses Association to open a pop-up vaccination clinic in the village of Maple Park from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 22, at 302 Willow St.
It is open to anyone 12 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed.
Officials said the county will hold similar pop-up vaccination sites throughout the county in the coming weeks.
Residents can make an appointment online at KaneVax.org or take advantage of walk-in vaccination opportunities.
Anyone needing assistance with making an appointment, can call KaneVax at (855) 452-6382; Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center at (833) 621-1284; or Illinois Guidance on COVID-19 at (800) 889-3931.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.