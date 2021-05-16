Vaccinations in Maple Park

The Kane County Board and health department are partnering with the Visiting Nurses Association to open a pop-up vaccination clinic in the village of Maple Park from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 22, at 302 Willow St.

It is open to anyone 12 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed.

Officials said the county will hold similar pop-up vaccination sites throughout the county in the coming weeks.

Residents can make an appointment online at KaneVax.org or take advantage of walk-in vaccination opportunities.

Anyone needing assistance with making an appointment, can call KaneVax at (855) 452-6382; Illinois Vaccine Appointment Call Center at (833) 621-1284; or Illinois Guidance on COVID-19 at (800) 889-3931.