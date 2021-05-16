Two hospitalized after Hampshire glider accident
Updated 5/16/2021 7:01 PM
Two men were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a glider accident in Hampshire, according to Huntley fire officials.
Around 1 p.m., first responders arrived on the scene of a glider accident at the Sky Soaring, a glider club in Hampshire, after two men had landed a glider in a field adjacent to the facility, according to Huntley fire officials.
The two were taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The glider was "significantly damaged," according to Huntley fire officials.
The Kane County sheriff's department and Federal Aviation Administration are working on an ongoing investigation into the incident.
