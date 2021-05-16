 

Two hospitalized after Hampshire glider accident

 
By Zack Miller
Breaking News correspondent
Updated 5/16/2021 7:01 PM

Two men were hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a glider accident in Hampshire, according to Huntley fire officials.

Around 1 p.m., first responders arrived on the scene of a glider accident at the Sky Soaring, a glider club in Hampshire, after two men had landed a glider in a field adjacent to the facility, according to Huntley fire officials.

 

The two were taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The glider was "significantly damaged," according to Huntley fire officials.

The Kane County sheriff's department and Federal Aviation Administration are working on an ongoing investigation into the incident.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 