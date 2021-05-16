No reservations required when Naperville's Centennial Beach opens May 29

Centennial Beach in Naperville is slated to open for the season May 29, with entry allowed on a first-come, first-served basis until attendance reaches capacity limits allowed under the state's COVID-19 "Bridge Phase."

The Naperville Park District previously announced it would require reservations for visitors but has since rescinded that requirement due to updated public health guidance, according to a news release.

Guests will be required to sit in designated seating zones, officials said, and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance on face coverings will be enforced.

During the "Bridge Phase," beach memberships are available for purchase by park district residents and nonresidents at centennialbeach.org. Discounted rates are available through Memorial Day, after which regular season rates apply.