Naperville police searching for shooting suspect

Naperville police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Saturday afternoon that sent one person to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and led to a second person opening fire on the gunman.

Police said it appears the victim was targeted in the shooting, which occurred about 5:39 p.m. in the 600 block of South Route 59. No other injuries were reported, but gunfire did strike an occupied vehicle nearby, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired. They learned from witnesses that one victim was struck and taken away by unknown people prior to the officers' arrival.

Police said officers also learned that a citizen who possessed a valid Illinois Concealed Carry License used their personal firearm to shoot at the suspect, who then fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s, standing about 5'6", and last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark ski mask. It is believed he fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Officers later found the victim at an area hospital, where the person was being treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.