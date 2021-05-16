Facts Matter: Vaccinated people don't shed viral particles

Diego Cervantes, 16, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena in Pasadena, California. None of the approved vaccines used in the U.S. contain live coronavirus, so a vaccinated person wouldn't have any of the virus to shed. Associated Press

A recent claim making its way through social media falsely says people who have received a vaccine against COVID-19 can shed, or spread, the virus to others who have not been vaccinated.

The post, which has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook, cites a May 3 article published by an organization that calls itself "an independent pro-life news outlet." The article states, "As these experimental vaccines create 'spike proteins,' vaccinated individuals 'can shed some of these particles to close contacts' causing disease in them."

That can't happen, according to public health experts quoted in USA Today. None of the approved vaccines used in the U.S. contain live coronavirus.

"There is no way for a COVID-19 vaccinated person to 'shed vaccine,'" Jasmine Reed, a public affairs specialist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told USA Today.

People infected with COVID-19, however, spread particles by coughing, sneezing or talking.

Biden observed prayer day

President Harry Truman in 1952 created the National Day of Prayer, and in 1988 President Ronald Reagan established the observance each year on the first Thursday in May.

This year, President Joe Biden observed National Prayer Day virtually with a presidential proclamation inviting "citizens of our nation to give thanks, in accordance with their own faiths and consciences, for our many freedoms and blessings."

The president also recorded a message for an online prayer day event broadcast on Pray.com, SiriusXM, Direct TV and multiple Facebook groups.

"I join you in these prayers today and every day," Biden said. "I know how much it matters because I've seen the power of prayer in my own life."

Some social media users nevertheless falsely claimed that Biden ignored the day<URL destination="https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/may/07/facebook-posts/fact-checking-posts-about-2021-national-day-prayer/">.

</URL>"First time in 70 years the National Day Of Prayer was not observed in our nation's capital! Are you awake yet!" a post on Facebook said.

An event could not be held at the Capitol building because of increased security since the Jan. 6 insurrection. In 2020, President Donald Trump hosted an event in the White House Rose Garden because the coronavirus had closed the Capitol to the public.

The post was flagged as part of Facebook's efforts to combat misinformation.

Snapple lid image manipulated

The inside of lids on bottles of Snapple drinks contain "real facts," such as "Only male turkeys gobble" and "The Statue of Liberty wears a size 879 sandal."

But an image being shared on social media with a "real fact" about Trump is fake, according to Snopes.com.

The photo shows the underside of a Snapple lid with "Real Fact 74,222,958" claiming, "Trump lost and the election was not stolen."

This fact can't be found in Snapple's real facts database and the originator of the post said on Twitter that the image had been digitally manipulated, Snopes said.

Plane not spying on audit

Republican senators in Arizona are conducting a recount of the results from the November presidential election and some falsely claim the group is being monitored by a government spy plane.

"Intelligence Surveillance Aircraft Has Been Circling AZ Audit Location And Collecting Information On American Citizens Working For Election Integrity," read the headline of a story on one website that touts itself as "honest" and "truthful."

The article, being shared on conservative media sites, cited air traffic maps showing an aircraft flying in Phoenix, near Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the audit is taking place.

In reality, there is no spy plane. The plane that showed up on the flight maps belongs to the Phoenix Police Department and was unrelated to the audit, according to The Associated Press.

"We have nothing, zero, zilch to do with that," Phoenix Sgt. Maggie Cox told the AP.

• Bob Oswald is a veteran Chicago-area journalist and former news editor of the Elgin Courier-News. Contact him at boboswald33@gmail.com.