 

Elmhurst police say suspicious man approached child

 
By Zack Miller
Breaking News correspondent
Elmhurst police are investigating after a man approached a child who was walking home Friday afternoon to
Updated 5/16/2021 9:01 PM

Elmhurst police are investigating after a man approached a child who was walking home Friday afternoon to ask if he needed a ride home.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 