DuPage County offers rental assistance program

DuPage County residents who are behind on their rent due to COVID-19 may be eligible for up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance from the Illinois Housing Department Authority.

The county is working with the department to help eligible DuPage households receive up to 15 months of assistance for payments from June 2020 through August 2021. Tenants must work with landlords to apply for the program, as grants are paid directly to the housing provider.

Applications will be taken starting Monday, May 17, at https://ilrpp.ihda.org.

Eligibility requirements for the rental assistance program include suffering a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the pandemic, being behind on rent and/or at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and earning a 2020 household income below 80% of the area median income.

Residents can email ILRPP@IHDA.ORG or call (866) 454-3571 for more information.