Suburban Skyview: A final aloha to Aloha Falls

The Aloha Falls miniature golf course at Peterson Road and Route 45 in Libertyville has been closed for a little more than a year and likely will be replaced with a gas station or some other other commercial development.

The complex layout featured two Hawaiian-themed courses that look like artwork from the sky -- the Beach, which was more relaxing, and the Waterfall, which was more challenging.

The facility was formally known as the Family Entertainment Center and was a part of the Libertyville Sports Complex. An adjoining driving range also has been closed. Both facilities, which take in close to 21 acres, have been for sale for years.

A developer has proposed two industrial/warehouse buildings for the driving range portion, with village approvals of the sale and plan pending.

The village-owned Libertyville Sports Complex opened in 2002 but has been challenged financially. The Indoor Sports Complex sits north of the golf venues and houses two indoor soccer fields, eight sports courts, a fitness center and rock climbing wall. The Libertyville village board recently opted out of the sports complex business by approving a two-year lease with Canlan Sports. The Canadian firm operates a sportsplex in Lake Barrington, Leafs Ice Centre in West Dundee and a large ice sports facility in Romeoville.

