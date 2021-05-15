 

Naperville police arrest teen in downtown stabbing

Daily Herald report
Updated 5/16/2021 5:06 AM

Naperville police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the Friday night stabbing of another boy, also 15, during a fight in downtown Naperville.

Police said they responded to a report of a fight in progress shortly before 9 p.m. in the alley behind the Water Street parking garage near Webster Street. One officer found the victim in a parking lot in the 400 block of South Main Street.

 

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, a juvenile was arrested, police said in a news release Saturday. The victim and the offender knew each other and engaged in a physical altercation prior to the stabbing, police said.

Police declined to provide information on the hometowns of the boys, or provide additional detail on the condition of the victim.

The stabbing remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division. Police said that there's no threat to the public.

