Deaths reported from COVID-19 high for second day in Illinois

Deaths reported from COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday continued for a second day at the highest level in two months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 47 deaths, only two less than the 49 reported Friday, which was the highest number since March 11. The dead included 22 people in Cook County, two in DuPage County, three in Kane County, two in Lake County and one in Will County.

Deaths are viewed as a lagging indicator, rising weeks after case rates go up. Case rates have been dropping in recent weeks. On Saturday, the state reported 1,513 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, down more than 300 from the previous day.

On Friday, 92,923 doses of vaccine were reported administered, substantially above the seven-day rolling average of 70,658 doses.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 8-14 is 2.5%, the same as the day before.

As of Friday night, 1,581 individuals were reported to be in the hospital, down 127 from Thursday. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 228 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.