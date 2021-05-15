 

Barrington event raises money to use dogs in fight against human trafficking

  • Kellie Reed of Huntley holds a foster Shih Tzu named Syd at the Hoof, Woof and Meow animal rescue booth during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking.

      Kellie Reed of Huntley holds a foster Shih Tzu named Syd at the Hoof, Woof and Meow animal rescue booth during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • David King of Woodstock and his son, Jaxon, 7, walk their Husky "Nanuk" during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking.

      David King of Woodstock and his son, Jaxon, 7, walk their Husky "Nanuk" during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Lori Shutt, left, and Julie Fragassi of Hoof, Woof and Meow Animal Rescue in Gilberts pet Lanie, a two-year old black lab available for adoption during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters.

      Lori Shutt, left, and Julie Fragassi of Hoof, Woof and Meow Animal Rescue in Gilberts pet Lanie, a two-year old black lab available for adoption during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ki, a German shepherd accompanied by Pat Behles of Algonquin, attends the 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking.

      Ki, a German shepherd accompanied by Pat Behles of Algonquin, attends the 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Stuffed toy dogs are displayed at a table during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, a nonprofit social services organization focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking.

      Stuffed toy dogs are displayed at a table during a 5K Paw-A-Thon at Citizens Park in Barrington Saturday. The event was hosted by Rehab's Daughters, a nonprofit social services organization focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/15/2021 6:30 PM

Rahab's Daughters, a nonprofit social services organization focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking, hosted a 5K Paw-A-Thon Saturday morning at Citizen's Park in Barrington.

Paw-A-Thon is a fundraising event supporting Rahab's Daughters Dogs Against Trafficking ministry.

 

The program trains dogs to be sensitive companions to survivors of human trafficking. The dogs give them companionship and support as survivors make a decision to get help and break free from a life of trafficking.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 