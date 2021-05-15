Barrington event raises money to use dogs in fight against human trafficking

Rahab's Daughters, a nonprofit social services organization focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking, hosted a 5K Paw-A-Thon Saturday morning at Citizen's Park in Barrington.

Paw-A-Thon is a fundraising event supporting Rahab's Daughters Dogs Against Trafficking ministry.

The program trains dogs to be sensitive companions to survivors of human trafficking. The dogs give them companionship and support as survivors make a decision to get help and break free from a life of trafficking.