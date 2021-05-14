Three months later, charges filed in Rolling Meadows man's bar fight death

Two men have been charged in connection with a fight outside a Des Plaines bar in January in which a third person was fatally injured, police announced Friday.

Zhanuzak Askarov, 28, of the 5400 block of East River River Road in Chicago, and Ali Madadgar, 21, of the 5700 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Chicago, are charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.

Their arrests on Thursday came more than three months after 34-year-old Rolling Meadows resident Thomas B. Adamowski was injured in the fight outside Rand Roadhouse, 864 Rand Road.

The confrontation occurred about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 24, and he died two days later at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police learned of the fight while Adamowski was at the hospital. Their investigation revealed Adamowski and Askarov were involved in an argument that became physical.

At some point, Madadgar -- who knew Askarov -- entered the fray and hit Adamowski in the head, police said, and Adamowski's head struck a wall.

The pair continued to attack Adamowski until bar employees broke up the fight, police said.

Adamowski collapsed at the scene and a friend drove him to the hospital, police said.

Adamowski didn't know his attackers before the fight, police said. No weapons were used.

Police said they learned Askarov's and Madadgar's identities early in the investigation.

"It was never a whodunit," police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

Askarov's bond was set Thursday at $120,000. Madadgar's bond was set at $100,000.

Askarov and Madadgar are scheduled to appear in the Skokie branch of Cook County circuit court on May 25.