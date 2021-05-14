Round Lake Chief of Police Michael Gillette is retiring

After 42 years of service in law enforcement, Round Lake Police Chief Michael Gillette is retiring Monday on his 65th birthday.

Gillette, who was first appointed chief April 19, 2010, is stepping away from the department to spend more time with his wife Sharyn and the rest of his family.

Gillette has worked in corrections, patrol, detectives, SWAT, and at several police departments in administrative roles.

At Monday's village board meeting, Deputy Chief David Prus will be appointed the village's new police chief, with Rob Bell promoted to deputy chief and Rob Robinson being named sergeant.

"It's quite a bittersweet feeling," Gillette said. "I've been doing this a long time and I really love and enjoy doing it. Walking away from it is hard but it's something that's time for me to do."

A Judson University and Northwestern University graduate, Gillette began his career in 1979 at the Kane County sheriff's office as a deputy sheriff. He left for Carpentersville in 1982 and became deputy chief there, then headed to Round Lake to become chief.

Gillette said he will most fondly remember the rewarding relationship he built with his communities over the years, and his ability to help save the lives of others. Additionally, he found fulfillment in helping Round Lake police officers develop personally and professionally.

"You can't be successful without people helping you along the way," he said. "Helping the Round Lake officers develop helped me develop as a chief, too."

The loss of close friends because of COVID-19 helped Gillette make his decision to retire. He said the pandemic caused him to reflect on what he thinks is truly important. Spending time with his children and grandchildren were his biggest priority.

Gillette said that while it is hard to step away from a job he loves, he is happy the village board has been gracious and supportive of him over the years.

"He is going to be a hard guy to replace," Mayor Russell Kraly said. "We know that there are going to be some great people that will step up but he has been such a presence. He was the kindest gentleman that I have ever worked with."