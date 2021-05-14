Glen Ellyn American Legion to observe Memorial Day

Glen Ellyn American Legion Post No. 3 will salute veterans with a Memorial Day ceremony at Lake Ellyn on May 31.

The annual event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. But Post Commander Mike Formento has announced the traditional service will carry on once more.

The program will begin promptly at 11 a.m. A presentation of a Memorial Wreath will honor veteran heroes both living and deceased.

The public is welcome to attend. The memorial is on the east side of the lake and south of the boathouse, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.