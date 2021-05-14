Gas leak started Deer Park house fire, officials say

A natural gas leak Friday morning in Deer Park started a house fire on the 21000 block of Old Farm Road, but damage to the home was minimal. Courtesy of Lake Zurich Fire Department

A natural gas leak Friday morning in Deer Park started a house fire, the Lake Zurich Fire Department said in a news release.

About 10:50 a.m., the firefighters responded to a report of an outdoor natural gas leak on the 21000 block of Old Farm Road. While units were en route, the Lake Zurich 911 center informed them that the natural gas had ignited next to a home.

Responding fire department units upgraded the response. Upon arrival, fire crews noted flames from an excavation hole with flames spreading to the side of the house. Fire crews applied water to the siding and assisted Nicor with digging a trench to cut off the natural gas supply.

Preliminary investigation indicates the homeowner was digging in the area of the natural gas line, officials said. Damage to the home was minimal.

There were no reports of injuries.