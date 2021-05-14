 

Elk Grove teacher awarded Golden Apple

  • Golden Apple officials surprised Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi with the highly prestigious annual Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Friday in Elk Grove Village.

      Golden Apple officials surprised Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi with the highly prestigious annual Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Friday in Elk Grove Village. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi, back, poses for a group photo with her students Friday after being awarded the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching at the Elk Grove Village school.

      Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi, back, poses for a group photo with her students Friday after being awarded the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching at the Elk Grove Village school. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Golden Apple President Alan Mather, right, surprised Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi with the highly prestigious annual Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching Friday in Elk Grove Village.

      Golden Apple President Alan Mather, right, surprised Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi with the highly prestigious annual Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching Friday in Elk Grove Village. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi hugs her mom, Bonnie Magnafichi of Palatine, during the Golden Apple award presentation Friday in Elk Grove Village.

      Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi hugs her mom, Bonnie Magnafichi of Palatine, during the Golden Apple award presentation Friday in Elk Grove Village. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi posed for a photo with her mask off and was all smiles after receiving the annual Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Friday.

      Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi posed for a photo with her mask off and was all smiles after receiving the annual Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching on Friday. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 5/14/2021 5:38 PM

The Golden Apple Foundation honored another suburban educator on Friday, rolling into Elk Grove Village to surprise Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi.

During an outdoor mask break with her students, Magnafichi was surprised by Golden Apple officials, Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 representatives, her family and the media, who charged the playground to present the award.

 

Golden Apple President Alan Mather handed over a basket of goodies before announcing the Golden Apple for Excellence in Teaching award in front of her students.

"Sara has demonstrated a number of qualities that we try to amplify" Mather said. "She has this effort to really focus on the whole child, to look at what the social and emotional needs are as well as the academic needs of students."

Magnafichi receives a $5,000 cash award and a sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost.

Ten teacher and two leadership awards were given out this year in Illinois. Friday's stop at Byrd School, a kindergarten through fifth grade school with 370 students, was the final presentation.

Magnafichi said her students are the reason why she works hard every day.

"It has been such a tough year for teachers all across the world. So I am truly blessed," she said. "This is such an amazing experience and I can't wait to work with incoming teachers and give back to new teachers like others have given to me."

For more information, visit www.goldenapple.org.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 