Elk Grove teacher awarded Golden Apple

The Golden Apple Foundation honored another suburban educator on Friday, rolling into Elk Grove Village to surprise Admiral Byrd School first-grade teacher Sara Magnafichi.

During an outdoor mask break with her students, Magnafichi was surprised by Golden Apple officials, Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 representatives, her family and the media, who charged the playground to present the award.

Golden Apple President Alan Mather handed over a basket of goodies before announcing the Golden Apple for Excellence in Teaching award in front of her students.

"Sara has demonstrated a number of qualities that we try to amplify" Mather said. "She has this effort to really focus on the whole child, to look at what the social and emotional needs are as well as the academic needs of students."

Magnafichi receives a $5,000 cash award and a sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost.

Ten teacher and two leadership awards were given out this year in Illinois. Friday's stop at Byrd School, a kindergarten through fifth grade school with 370 students, was the final presentation.

Magnafichi said her students are the reason why she works hard every day.

"It has been such a tough year for teachers all across the world. So I am truly blessed," she said. "This is such an amazing experience and I can't wait to work with incoming teachers and give back to new teachers like others have given to me."

For more information, visit www.goldenapple.org.