 

Daily Herald wins 11 awards in Chicago Headline Club contest

  • Fremd's Katie Hansen hugs teammate Caroline Cochran after winning the 4A girls state basketball championship.

      Fremd's Katie Hansen hugs teammate Caroline Cochran after winning the 4A girls state basketball championship. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Catherine Ori's family gathers to celebrate her 100th birthday outside The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst.

      Catherine Ori's family gathers to celebrate her 100th birthday outside The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Burt Constable

  • Diane Dungey

  • Jake Griffin

  • Brian Hill

  • Madhu Krishnamurthy

  • Lauren Rohr

  • Barry Rozner

  • Katlyn Smith

  • Barbara Vitello

  • Mark Welsh

  • Rick West

Daily Herald Report
Updated 5/14/2021 5:26 PM

The Daily Herald has won 11 awards in the 2020 Peter Lisagor award competition, sponsored by the Chicago Headline Club.

In lieu of its annual banquet, the Headline Club on Friday announced the winners virtually.

 

"It's so gratifying when other media professionals deem our staff's work worthy of accolades," said Managing Editor Jim Baumann. "But while awards are nice, it's doing good for the community and our readers that's paramount."

The competition featured a variety of media outlets. The Daily Herald competed in the daily newspaper category for publications with fewer than 100,000 subscribers.

Here are our winners:

• Best Political and Government Reporting: Lauren Rohr and Katlyn Smith for ongoing coverage of Election 2020: Voting by mail.

• Best Investigative Reporting: Jake Griffin, <URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20200713/suburban-congregations-private-schools-received-millions-in-ppp-loans">"Religious institutions got $166M in PPP loans."

</URL>• Best Education Reporting,

Madhu Krishnamurthy, "Pandemic decisions for schools, parents."

• Best Science, Health, Technology or Environment Reporting: Daily Herald Staff, Covering COVID-19 in the suburbs.

• Best News Column or Commentary: Burt Constable, Suburban stories.

• Best Editorial Writing:

Diane Dungey.

• Best Business or Consumer Reporting: Rick West, "Tiny office demand surges."

• Best Arts Reporting and Criticism: Barbara Vitello, "The making of a musical."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Best Sports Commentary: Barry Rozner, "Marc Silverman collects the biggest win of his life"; "We'll not see the likes of Theo Epstein again"; "The story behind Len Kaspers' bold decision."

• Best News Photo: Brian Hill, "Centenarian's COVID birthday."

• Best Sports Photo: Mark Welsh, "Championship hug."

