COVID-19 update: 50,326 more shots, 49 more dead, 1,841 new cases

So far, 4,690,335 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 37% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,841 Friday, continuing a seven-day trend of under 2,000 infections a day, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

However, 49 more people died of the respiratory disease, the most since March 11 when 55 Illinoisans succumbed to the virus, IDPH said.

On Thursday, 50,326 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 72,767.

The federal government has delivered 12,730,155 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 10,229,330 shots have been administered.

So far, 4,690,335 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 37% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,708 as of Thursday night, the lowest tally since April 5.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.5% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,363,507 and 22,369 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 83,624 virus tests in the last 24 hours.