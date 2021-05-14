28 Round Lake High seniors honored for foreign language proficiency

More than two dozen Round Lake High School seniors have been honored for demonstrating a high level of proficiency in English and in one or more foreign languages.

The Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy, an Illinois State Board of Education program to highlight students who are fluent in a foreign language, went to 27 students. The award will be affixed to their transcripts and diploma upon graduation to be used for college credit. One student received the Seal of Commendation, which demonstrates great understanding of a foreign language but falls short of being fluent.

The program at Round Lake High School is coordinated by world language department chair Elizabeth Franz and ESL teacher Melanie Lanni. The school has participated in the program since 2016.

"There are a lot of awesome advantages for recognition for language skills," Franz said. "It indicates to future colleges and employers that you have a valuable skill."

Students must opt to enroll in the program and pay $25 to take a test that assesses their language skills. To receive either award, a student must show great skill in speaking, reading, writing, and listening in English and one or more languages of the student's choosing.

This year, 27 students showed proficiency in Spanish and one showed proficiency in Tagalog.

Though the amount of participation for the award has dropped this year compared to last, Franz said it is important to highlight knowledge of various languages at an early age.

"I'm excited when I see students get the award," Lanni said. "I know they worked so hard to get there."