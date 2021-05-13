What you need to know about COVID-19 restrictions easing Friday in the 'Bridge Phase'

Ticketed spectator events, both indoors and outside, will be allowed to have more people in the stands during the state's Bridge Phase that begins Friday. Associated Press file photo/May 9

Friday hearkens the arrival of Illinois' long-awaited "Bridge Phase" as part of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Guided by a decrease of hospitalizations and new cases of the respiratory disease, the new phase will allow greater capacity at many businesses and social gatherings, but still require social distancing and mask wearing in most instances.

Here's a look at what's changing:

Dining

• Phase 4: Indoor capacity 25% for standing areas, with tables six feet apart and no parties larger than 10 people

• Bridge Phase: Indoor capacity 30% for standing areas, 50% capacity for standing areas outdoors. Tables remain six feet apart and no parties larger than 10 people

Health & fitness centers

• Phase 4: 50% capacity, with group classes no larger than 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors

• Bridge Phase: 60% capacity, with group classes no larger than 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors

Offices, entertainment production, personal care services and retail

• Phase 4: 50% capacity

• Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Festivals & outdoor spectator events

• Phase 4: 15 people per 1,000 square feet

• Bridge Phase: 30 people per 1,000 square feet

Amusement parks

• Phase 4: 25% capacity

• Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Flea & farmer markets

• Phase 4: Lesser of 25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 square feet

• Bridge Phase: 15 people per 1,000 square feet indoors, 30 people per 1,000 square feet outdoors

Meetings, conferences & conventions

• Phase 4: Lesser of 50 people max or 50% capacity for venues of 200 people or fewer and lesser of 250 people max or 25% capacity for venues greater than 200 people

• Bridge Phase: Lesser of 1,000 people max or 60% capacity

Museums

• Phase 4: 25% capacity

• Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Social events

• Phase 4: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity for indoor venues and lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity outdoors

• Bridge Phase: 250 indoors and 500 people outdoors

Theaters, performing arts & spectator sporting events

• Phase 4: Lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people max for indoor venues of 200 or fewer, and 25% capacity for indoor and outdoor venues for more than 200 people

• Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Zoos

• Phase 4: 25% capacity with cap of lesser of 50% capacity or 50 person max for indoor exhibits

• Bridge Phase: 60% capacity