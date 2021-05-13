Susan Anderson-Khleif earns YWCA Elgin leader award

The Daily Herald's grief columnist Susan Anderson-Khleif was honored as a leader at the YWCA Elgin's Leader Luncheon Thursday.

Anderson-Khleif, who writes a weekly "grief and healing" column in the Monday Health and Fitness section, won the communications and technology award.

Linda Siete, manager of sales and operations for Reflejos, the only bilingual publication reaching the suburban Latino market, was nominated for a leader award in the Business and Professions category by the Elgin Area Chamber.

Anderson-Khleif's column focuses on positive ways to deal with grief, especially the lingering grief that doesn't go away. She was nominated by Chapter GD of PEO International, an organization of women that supports women.

Other Leader Luncheon winners include: Arts, Courtney Garcia; Business and Professions, Oletha Johnson; Education, Susan A. Timm; Public Service, Farrah Qazi; Racial Justice, Reina Franco; Social Service, Janeth Barba; and Volunteer & Community Service, Pam K. Eggum.

The signature event for the YWCA, the awards honoring Elgin-area women leaders who empower women were presented virtually this year.