 

Susan Anderson-Khleif earns YWCA Elgin leader award

  • Susan Anderson-Khleif

    Susan Anderson-Khleif

  • Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com FileLinda Siete of Reflejos

    Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com FileLinda Siete of Reflejos

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 5/13/2021 9:49 PM

The Daily Herald's grief columnist Susan Anderson-Khleif was honored as a leader at the YWCA Elgin's Leader Luncheon Thursday.

Anderson-Khleif, who writes a weekly "grief and healing" column in the Monday Health and Fitness section, won the communications and technology award.

 

Linda Siete, manager of sales and operations for Reflejos, the only bilingual publication reaching the suburban Latino market, was nominated for a leader award in the Business and Professions category by the Elgin Area Chamber.

Anderson-Khleif's column focuses on positive ways to deal with grief, especially the lingering grief that doesn't go away. She was nominated by Chapter GD of PEO International, an organization of women that supports women.

Other Leader Luncheon winners include: Arts, Courtney Garcia; Business and Professions, Oletha Johnson; Education, Susan A. Timm; Public Service, Farrah Qazi; Racial Justice, Reina Franco; Social Service, Janeth Barba; and Volunteer & Community Service, Pam K. Eggum.

The signature event for the YWCA, the awards honoring Elgin-area women leaders who empower women were presented virtually this year.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 