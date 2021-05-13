Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355
Updated 5/13/2021 12:51 PM
No serious injuries were reported after a small airplane made an emergency landing late this morning in the southbound lanes of I-355 near Homer Glen, Illinois State Police said.
The small, white single-engine plane was experiencing unknown mechanical issues.
"The pilot and three passengers were transported to a local area hospital with nonlife threatening injuries," Trooper Omoayena V. Williams said.
The two left lanes of I-355 are currently shut down while police investigate.
The plane landed just north of the I-80 exit.
