 

Small plane makes emergency landing on I-355

  • A small aircraft landed on a stretch of Interstate 355 near Homer Glen late Thursday morning after experiencing mechanical issues. No injuries were immediately reported.

    A small aircraft landed on a stretch of Interstate 355 near Homer Glen late Thursday morning after experiencing mechanical issues. No injuries were immediately reported. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

 
Updated 5/13/2021 12:51 PM

No serious injuries were reported after a small airplane made an emergency landing late this morning in the southbound lanes of I-355 near Homer Glen, Illinois State Police said.

The small, white single-engine plane was experiencing unknown mechanical issues.

 

"The pilot and three passengers were transported to a local area hospital with nonlife threatening injuries," Trooper Omoayena V. Williams said.

The two left lanes of I-355 are currently shut down while police investigate.

The plane landed just north of the I-80 exit.

