Six Flags donates 50,000 free tickets to incentivize vaccinations among youth

Officials at Six Flags Great America have donated 50,000 tickets to the amusement park as part of an incentive package to get younger Illinoisans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/January 2021

In an effort to spur vaccinations among younger teenagers, who were just authorized for the Pfizer/BioNTech version of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Illinois is partnering with Six Flags Great America to offer 50,000 free tickets to anyone getting vaccinated.

The amusement park donated the tickets valued at a combined $4 million.

"I am 100% confident this will motivate vaccinations," said Six Flags Great America President Hank Salemi. "It's an incredibly important initiative for us, and that's why we're making this commitment."

The tickets will be spread out throughout the region to county health departments to issue as well as through mobile vaccination clinics that are being deployed to areas with lower vaccination rates. Starting in June, the amusement park will also hold vaccination clinics where the tickets will be made available as well.

"This is for the people who haven't had time yet to get vaccinated or need that extra push, this will push them in the right direction," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at an event at the amusement park today.

The tickets can be used for admission to either the Gurnee park or in Rockford, Six Flags officials said.

The announcement comes as many vaccination sites throughout the state began inoculating anyone over the age of 12 with the Pfizer/BioNTech version of the vaccine after a federal panel approved its use on younger teenagers on Wednesday. The two-dose regimen is taken three weeks apart.

Pritzker said the state is looking at a bevy of incentives to boost vaccination figures that are on the decline once again.

State health officials today reported just 68,035 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers, however that figure doesn't reflect doses administered by the national pharmacy chain CVS because reporting issues the company experienced. The CVS figures will be added in the coming days, officials said.

So far, 10,179,004 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, while 4,656,004 have been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. The state is reporting 62% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 35 more deaths from the respiratory disease, bringing the state's death toll to 22,320 since the outset of the pandemic.

Another 1,918 new cases were also diagnosed, according to IDPH figures. So far, 1,361,666 Illinoisans have been infected by the virus.

Hospitals around the state reported treating 1,765 COVID-19 patients, the fewest since April 6, while 465 of the current patients are in intensive care beds.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.7%. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population and the percentage is derived from the number of new cases diagnosed from a batch of tests.

Illinois is set to enter the Bridge Phase of the state's reopening plan Friday as new cases and hospitalizations continue to dwindle. Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the phase earlier today.

"Illinoisans have worked so hard over the past year and a half to keep their families and neighbors safe, and reaching Bridge Phase means that we're closer than ever to a return to normalcy," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To keep up this progress, I urge every eligible Illinoisan -- now including 12- to 15-year-olds -- to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Among the many changes affecting businesses, Six Flags Great America will go from only being allowed 25% capacity to 60% in the Bridge Phase. The state is slated to move to a full reopening by June 11 if key health metrics continue to decrease or remain stable, state health officials said.