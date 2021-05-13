Person who fled traffic stop in Hoffman Estates still at large

Someone fled from a traffic stop today on Interstate 90 near Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates, Illinois State Police said.

An Illinois State Police District 15 officer heading east on Interstate 90 turned on his emergency lights to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:35 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the traffic stop on foot, the police said.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is still ongoing and the driver is still at large.