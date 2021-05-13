Mundelein High School hosting vaccination event May 27

Mundelein High School will host a COVID-19 vaccination event for anyone 12 years of age and older, from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

Approximately 52 people can receive the Pfizer vaccine every 50 minutes during the event. The second dose will be given at the same place and times Thursday, June 17.

Those interested must sign up online at https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1620774299333.

Vaccinations will be administered in the North Gym at the high school, 1350 W. Hawley St. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"We are happy to make this event possible in our community so that area residents have easy, convenient access to the vaccine if they choose," said Kevin Myers, superintendent of Mundelein School Districts 75 and 120.