 

Mundelein High School hosting vaccination event May 27

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/13/2021 12:31 PM

Mundelein High School will host a COVID-19 vaccination event for anyone 12 years of age and older, from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

Approximately 52 people can receive the Pfizer vaccine every 50 minutes during the event. The second dose will be given at the same place and times Thursday, June 17.

 

Those interested must sign up online at https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1620774299333.

Vaccinations will be administered in the North Gym at the high school, 1350 W. Hawley St. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"We are happy to make this event possible in our community so that area residents have easy, convenient access to the vaccine if they choose," said Kevin Myers, superintendent of Mundelein School Districts 75 and 120.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 