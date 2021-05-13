Kane County fires another human resources director

Kane County's second consecutive executive director of human resources is leaving under a dark cloud and the possibility of a lawsuit.

County board members voted unanimously late Thursday to fire Sylvia Wetzel. The resolution approved by the board describes the termination as being "in the best interest of the county." The termination was effective immediately.

Wetzel's firing brings to a head an issue that began brewing shortly after former county board Chairman Chris Lauzen left office and was replaced by current Chair Corinne Pierog.

Wetzel was Lauzen's choice to take over the human resources department in 2017 following a clash between him and the prior executive director, Sheila McCraven. McCraven filed a federal complaint claiming Lauzen engaged in a pattern of "harassment, intimidation and demotion." That complaint went away after the county board agreed to a six-figure severance package for McCraven. Lauzen denied any wrongdoing.

There was no severance package for Wetzel involved with Thursday's termination. After McCraven's departure, Wetzel and Lauzen enacted several changes to the employee handbook. Among them was eliminating the grievance procedure for employees who believed they were unfairly disciplined or terminated -- a policy that would have come into play in Wetzel's current situation.

County officials did not want to publicly share details of the situation Thursday as they wait to see if Wetzel will file a lawsuit in response to her termination. Under the county's employment policy, they do not have to provide Wetzel with a specific reason to terminate her.

Wetzel has been on paid administrative leave for about two months. The county brought in an independent law firm to investigate Wetzel's actions. Both Wetzel and Lauzen are being represented by attorney Pat Kinnally, a former attorney for the county board.

Wetzel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.