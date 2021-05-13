Ex-coach at Naperville North faces child porn charges

A Lisle man and former assistant boys basketball coach at Naperville North High School is facing felony child pornography charges.

Jelani McClain, 23, of the 4700 block of Lake Trails Drive, has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh on Thursday ordered McClain held on $150,000 bail. He would have to post 10% to be released from the county jail.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for McClain's home after investigators from the Naperville Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an IP address possibly engaging in child pornography, authorities said.

A search of McClain's electronic storage on Wednesday uncovered several images and videos of child pornography, according to the DuPage state's attorney's office. McClain, who was at home during the search, was taken into custody without incident.

Naperville Unit School District 203 is cooperating fully with the investigation, Superintendent Dan Bridges said in a statement.

The investigation into McClain's online activity continues. Anyone with information about or contact with McClain is asked to call Detective Theresa Stock of the Naperville Police Department at (630) 305-5968.

McClain's next court appearance is scheduled for June 10.