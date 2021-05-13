Carmel High alum arrested after disturbing social media posts

Bond was set at $1 million Thursday for a Carmel Catholic High School alum who made comments on social media some people associated with the Mundelein school found disturbing, authorities said.

Steven Alvarado, 24, of the 1400 block of Beverly Drive in Round Lake Beach, is charged with felony disorderly conduct. He was being held at the Lake County jail following his court appearance.

Police started investigating complaints about Alvarado's social media posts early Wednesday morning, within hours of the posts appearing, Mundelein Police Chief John Monahan said. Officers spoke with him and a relative about the concerns that had been raised, but the posts continued, Monahan said.

Alvarado subsequently was arrested.

Alvarado never made specific threats against Carmel or the school community, nor did he intend to hurt anyone at the school or commit a crime there, police said.

Still, police activity at Carmel High increased because of the concerns.

Alvarado is next scheduled to appear in court June 9.