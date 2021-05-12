 

Triceratops, Parasaurolophus, Microraptor invade Fox Valley Mall parking lot

      Gian Carlo, 5, of Melrose Park has a great view Wednesday for the Dino Safari -- A Drive-Thru Adventure in the parking lot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Updated 5/12/2021 6:06 PM

Triceratops, Parasaurolophus, Microraptor, oh my!!!

Families can experience 40 life-size animatronic and sound-driven dinosaurs as part of Dino Safari -- A Drive-Thru Adventure in the parking lot at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.

 

"Who doesn't love dinos?" said Seth Dennis, the safari general manager, who added they often get cars full of three generations enjoying the prehistoric sights. Many families even bring their dogs, Dennis said.

"We work with one of the world's top dinosaur paleontologists, Dr. Gregory Erickson, and he helps us make sure we've got the most up to date and accurate scientific portrayals of dinosaurs possible," Dennis said.

There is a guided audio tour with a story and a lot of information to soak up in the 40-minute experience, he added.

A steady stream of cars rolled through the Dino Safari on Wednesday.

"For a car of seven people or fewer, it's $49.95, so if you get seven people in that car, it breaks down to about $7.13 per person," Dennis said.

Perched with a great view through an SUV sun roof and clutching his toy dinosaur, 5-year-old Gian Carlo of Melrose Park was smiling ear to ear as he passed a colorful replica of times past. He confirmed his favorite dino is the Triceratops.

The exhibit is open until May 23 at the mall. Hours are: Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Advance ticket purchases are highly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at https://dinosafari.com/.

