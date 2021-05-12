Resident suffers minor injury in Mundelein house fire

A resident suffered a minor injury Wednesday morning after fire broke out in a Mundelein home, authorities said.

Mundelein firefighters responding to the blaze in the 900 block of Countryside Highway arrived at 7:36 a.m. to find smoke from the roof area of the single-family residence.

The first arriving crew pulled a hose line to the front of the structure and aggressively attacked the fire, while firefighters entered the home to search for trapped occupants and check for extension of the fire, officials said.

The fire was reported under control at approximately 7:43 a.m., according to the Mundelein Fire Department.

The injured resident was treated at the scene. No firefighters or pets were injured, officials said.

Damage estimates were not available Wednesday and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was fought by 22 firefighters staffing four fire engines, one quint, one squad, two ambulances,

and one incident command vehicle, officials said. Mundelein firefighters were assisted by firefighters from

Countryside Fire Protection District, Libertyville, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District and Lake

Zurich. Mundelein police assisted at the scene with traffic control.