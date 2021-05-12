Mundelein's tool lending library seeking donations

The Mundelein Tool Library is hosting a donation day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at 428 N Chicago Ave, Mundelein.

The free tool lending library is a nonprofit to serve all residents in the 60060 ZIP code by lending out tools for personal projects at no cost. A $20 voluntary donation to help with ongoing costs is requested from those who sign up.

Power tools are still needed, but the library is particularly short on gardening tools such as lawn mowers, trimmers, rototillers, rakes, shovels, hoes, etc. Tools will be loaned out just like books at the library, but for a period of one week.

Visit mundeleintoollibrary.org for more information. Members, volunteers and sponsors also are sought.