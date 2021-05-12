COVID-19 update: 73,345 more shots in arms, 1,795 new cases, 26 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,795 Wednesday with 26 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 73,345 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 80,591.

The federal government has delivered 12,584,525 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 10,110,969 shots have been administered.

So far, 4,607,114 people -- 36% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,899 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.7%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,359,748 and 22,285 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 70,216 virus tests in the last 24 hours.