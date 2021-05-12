Aurora teen charged with February shooting at gas station

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a shooting at an Aurora gas station in February, authorities said Wednesday.

The juvenile from Aurora has been charged with 16 counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, and unlawful use of a firearm.

DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco has ordered that the juvenile be detained until at least his next court appearance, which is scheduled for May 20.

Aurora police responded about 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 21 to a report of shots fired at the gas station at 2800 Ogden Ave.

Authorities said an individual, later identified as the juvenile, exited the passenger side of a vehicle parked in front of the store and fired a handgun at another vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps. The victim's vehicle was struck six times by gunfire, officials said.

The juvenile then got back into a vehicle and continued shooting at the victim's vehicle. The vehicle the juvenile was in drove through the gas station parking lot and left.

An investigation led authorities to the juvenile as a suspect. On May 6, he was arrested and taken into custody in Kane County on unrelated charges.

"It is alleged that in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, the defendant in this case opened fire at a crowded gas station, firing his weapon sixteen times before fleeing the scene," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "This complete disregard for public safety will not be tolerated. Thankfully, no one was injured or worse, killed, by the alleged actions of this juvenile."