Police release new image of Aurora boy missing since 2011

This undated photo provided by Aurora police shows Timmothy Pitzen around the age of 6. He was last seen in May 2011. Associated Press/Aurora Police

Aurora police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a digital rendering of what Timmothy Pitzen might look like today as a 16-year-old. Pitzen went missing at the age of 6 in 2011. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

On the 10-year anniversary of his disappearance, authorities on Tuesday released an image of what Timmothy Pitzen of Aurora might look like today.

The new age-progression image of the boy, depicting him as a 16-year-old, was released by Aurora police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Pitzen was last seen by people he knew on May 11, 2011, when his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, pulled the 6-year-old boy out of Greenman Elementary School unexpectedly in the middle of the day.

She took him to Brookfield Zoo, then the former Key Lime Cove water park in Gurnee, according to police.

The next day she drove to Kalahari Resort water park in Wisconsin Dells. She also stopped at a store in Racine, Wis., to buy children's clothes and toys. The two were seen on surveillance video at the resort. That day, Fry-Pitzen's husband, Timmothy's father, reported the duo missing.

On May 13, she called friends and relatives from somewhere in northwest Illinois between Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls. The recipients of the calls said they heard Timmothy in the background, saying he was hungry. They said he did not seem to be in distress.

That night, Fry-Pitzen checked in to a motel in Rockford. She was found dead the next day, having killed herself by slicing an arm and her neck with a box cutter.

She left a note that said, "Tim is somewhere safe with people who love him and will take care of him. You will never find him."

Police determined that Timmothy's Spider-Man backpack was missing from her car, as well as an aquatic-rig toy truck, a blue Hot Wheels toy car starter kit, a tube of children's Crest toothpaste and Fry-Pitzen's tollway IPASS transponder and cellphone.

Aurora police said on Tuesday the case remains an ongoing and active missing person investigation. The age-progression image was created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"We hope this new age progression will help someone recognize Timmothy," John Munn, Aurora police lead detective, said in a statement posted on Facebook. "Our investigation remains active and we're committed to finding Timmothy."

If you have information, call the center at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Aurora Police Department's Timmothy Pitzen tip Line at (630) 256-5516.