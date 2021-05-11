Illinois surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccine inoculations

Illinois surpassed a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone with more than 10 million doses having now gone into the arms of residents and workers throughout the state.

State health officials reported 58,709 more doses were administered over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of vaccine inoculations administered at 10,037,624 since the rollout began in mid-December.

Most inoculations have been either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that require two doses, state health officials said. That means roughly 5 million people will be fully vaccinated within the next two weeks.

Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health officials are reporting 4,552,454 residents -- 35.7% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

IDPH officials also reported 26 more residents died from COVID-19 infections, while 1,562 new cases have been diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 22,261, with 1,357,953 residents who have now been infected.

The state's seven-day new case rolling average is also under 2,000 for the first time since March 25, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals throughout the state reported treating 1,930 COVID-19 patients, with 489 of them in intensive care, according to state health reports.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.8%. The metric is used by health officials to show the level of infection within a certain population. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Elsewhere, Democratic state Rep. Michael Zalewski of Riverside introduced a new bill Tuesday to incentivize vaccine uptake by allowing bars to offer "a single drink of alcoholic liquor at no charge to a customer as part of a publicly advertised promotion to encourage participation in any COVID-19 vaccination program if the customer provides proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine." It would sunset six months after it is signed into law.

Other states have approved similar incentive "shot and a beer" bills to spur vaccinations in recent weeks.