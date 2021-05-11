Illinois surpasses 10 million COVID-19 shots as daily vaccination tallies rebound

Illinois passed a COVID-19 vaccination milestone with more than 10 million doses having now gone into the arms of people throughout the state.

Most inoculations have been either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that require two doses, state health officials said. That means roughly 5 million people will be fully vaccinated within the next two weeks. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their final shots.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials are reporting 4,552,454 residents -- 35.7% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

State health officials reported 58,709 more doses were administered over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of vaccine inoculations administered at 10,037,624 since the rollout began in mid-December.

Vaccine providers in Illinois are averaging 83,887 a day over the past week, a figure that continues to climb after a drop to 65,750 five days ago.

Vaccines now are widely available and shots begin this week for newly eligible 12- to 15-year-olds.

But 26 more people died from COVID-19 infections, including two in their 30s.

Another 1,562 new cases were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 22,261, with 1,357,953 residents who have been infected.

On Tuesday, the state's seven-day average of new cases dropped below 2,000 for the first time since March 25, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals throughout the state reported treating 1,930 COVID-19 patients, with 489 of them in intensive care, according to state health reports.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate -- which measures new cases from a batch of test results -- is at 2.8%.