Elgin group brings focus to youth gambling risks with photo project

The Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin is partnering with the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health for a photo program that focuses on youth gambling prevention. The group has done a photo project with kids in the past and hope to display the works at a gallery space as they did here in this 2019 photo. COURTESY OF GIL FELICIANO

The Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin is turning its focus to youth gambling prevention. Literally.

The group is partnering with the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health in a statewide program designed to bring awareness to the topic with a photography project.

The IABH is modeling the program after the PhotoVoice Project, an international charity using ethical photography to promote positive social change. It encourages youth to document how they are directly impacted by issues and conditions in their community.

"The idea is to give kids a voice for things that are in their head and in their hearts that concern them," said CSHE Project Director Gil Feliciano.

While youth gambling is the focus, Feliciano said kids can choose any issue affecting their lives, such as bullying or climate change.

"The message could be anything because photography lends itself so well to that kind of creative expression of a viewpoint," he said.

While youth gambling may not seem apparent at first glance, Feliciano pointed to several gateway experiences that could lead to trouble for children down the line.

"Younger kids get a less formal introduction to gambling," he said, such as in the form of lottery tickets from parents or online gaming where rewards are tied to a certain level of risk. "That lays the groundwork for more risk-associated behavior that could lead to more serious gambling and potentially more risky behavior."

Youths who gamble are twice as likely to use drugs and three times as likely to have an alcohol disorder later in life, he said.

There will be four sessions on consecutive Tuesdays, beginning May 11, alternating between online and in-person. It will start with a program introduction, move to discuss photography skills, discuss gambling and the substance abuse connection, then focus on community issues in which they're interested.

The program is open to anyone under 21, but geared toward middle and high school students. Any photography skill level is welcome -- participants need only some sort of camera, be it a point and shoot, DSLR or the one on their phone.

"This is kind of a different way of doing things," Feliciano said. "Some of them aren't comfortable with public speaking or aren't interested in writing, so this is an opportunity for them to express meaningful messages."

Organizers plan to display the works in a gallery or another public space, printing the photos and adding in words expressing the kids' thoughts behind each picture.

Feliciano said he isn't expecting a lot of participation -- maybe a half dozen -- since this is the first effort.

"I'm convinced that even if I only have one kid, that's enough," he said.