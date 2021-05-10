Police release more details about fatal Waukegan crash
Updated 5/10/2021 4:47 PM
Police on Monday released new details about a single-car crash that killed a 27-year old Waukegan woman and injured her passenger Friday.
Shaneera Bell died due to multiple blunt-force injuries after she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, according to a news release from Waukegan police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to the 2300 block of North Sheridan to find the wrecked vehicle on fire.
"Good Samaritans" pulled a passenger from the vehicle, police said. The passenger, a man in his 20s from Waukegan, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash and that neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
