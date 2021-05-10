Navy Pier Flyover finally opens, 7 years after construction began
Updated 5/10/2021 5:52 PM
With the clouds parting on cue and the lake glistening in the distance, Chicago leaders officially opened the last stretch of the much-delayed Navy Pier Flyover project on Monday.
"It's taken a while," Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi said of the project that began in 2014. "But we did it as funding became available and we never gave up. We kept pushing forward."
The flyover is the final section of the $64 million project, which stretches 18 miles from South 71st to Hollywood.
Pedestrians and cyclists alike praised the widened, open-air feeling of the new path that tracks the bridge over the mouth of the Chicago River.
