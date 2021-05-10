 

Lake County ethics commission

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/10/2021 1:48 PM

Lake County is seeking five residents to serve on the county's first independent ethics commission.

The commission was approved during the April 2021 county board meeting as part of a comprehensive update to the county's Ethics & Conduct Code. The purpose of the commission is to review, investigate, hear, and act on ethics complaints.

 

Commissioners will be appointed to staggered first terms per the code, with all subsequent terms being three years. The commission will meet two times per year and as needed to review complaints.

Applications can be completed through the online form at https://www.lakecountyil.gov/FormCenter/County-Board-11/Appointment-Application-52 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. May 21.

For information, contact Assistant County Administrator Matthew Meyers at (847) 377-2232 or mmeyers@lakecountyil.gov.

