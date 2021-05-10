Glenbard District 87 plans vaccination clinic for students 16 and up

Students ages 16 and older in Glenbard High School Districts 87 can receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic May 24 in Glendale Heights.

The Glenbard system is partnering with Queen Bee School District 16 to host the clinic at the Glendale Heights Sports Hub, 250 Civic Centre Plaza.

Families can sign up online for appointments from May 7-12, at bit.ly/3nYM6ic.

If a student is younger than 18, a parent must be present.