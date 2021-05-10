3 men killed in explosion near Starved Rock identified

Three men were found dead after a report of an explosion Thursday evening near Utica. Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

The three men who died after apparently igniting an explosive powder near Starved Rock State Park were relatives from Chicago, the LaSalle County coroner's office said Monday.

They have been identified as Immer Rivera Tejada, 39, Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26 and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, according to Coroner Rich Ploch. He said the men were related but couldn't provide specifics.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.