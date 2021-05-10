 

3 men killed in explosion near Starved Rock identified

  • Three men were found dead after a report of an explosion Thursday evening near Utica.

    Three men were found dead after a report of an explosion Thursday evening near Utica. Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 5/10/2021 5:41 PM

The three men who died after apparently igniting an explosive powder near Starved Rock State Park were relatives from Chicago, the LaSalle County coroner's office said Monday.

They have been identified as Immer Rivera Tejada, 39, Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26 and Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, according to Coroner Rich Ploch. He said the men were related but couldn't provide specifics.

 

