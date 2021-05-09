World-renowned architect Helmut Jahn dies in suburban bicycle crash

Pedestrians walk past the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. The building is one of several Chicago projects designed by architect Helmut Jahn. Sun-Times Media/Rich Hein, via AP, 2015

The MetroWest building in Naperville was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Helmut Jahn. The St. Charles resident was killed Saturday in a bicycle crash. Daily Herald File Photo

Architect Helmut Jahn walks through a vacant lot on Chicago's near north side in this 2004 photo. Jahn, who had a home in St. Charles resident and whose work earned international acclaim, was killed Saturday in a bicycle crash in Campton Hills, authorities said. AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, 2004

World-renowned architect Helmut Jahn, whose works include the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago and MetroWest Office Building in Naperville, was killed Saturday in a bicycle crash in Campton Hills.

Campton Hills police said Jahn, who had a home in St. Charles, was riding near Burlington and Old La Fox roads Saturday afternoon when he was struck by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A native of Germany, Jahn, 81, won international recognition and awards for projects around the globe, including United Airlines Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport, the Citigroup Center (the main entrance to the Richard B. Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago) in Chicago, and the Sony Center in Berlin.

The Thompson Center, a specimen of architectural postmodernism opened in 1985, was built on the site of the old Sherman House Hotel.

Besides MetroWest in Naperville, his suburban work includes the Oakbrook Terrace Tower in Oakbrook Terrace.

Jahn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Burlington and Old La Fox roads after officers responded about according to a news release from Campton Hills police.

Police said Jahn was riding his bicycle north on Old La Fox Road at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, when failed to stop at a stop sign at Burlington Road, and was struck by two cars, one traveling east on Burlington and the other going west.

A driver of one car, Emily Palmisano of Elburn, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. The other driver and his passenger were not injured, according to police.

• Shaw Media writer Eric Schelkopf contributed to this report