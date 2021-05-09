Images: Harvest Christian Academy graduation
Class of 2021
Updated 5/9/2021 6:55 PM
Harvest Christian Academy held its graduation ceremony Sunday in Elgin.
Meet the newest graduates from Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Meet the graduating class of 2021. Images from Harvest Christian Academy's 2021 graduation on May 9, 2021 at Harvest Bible Chapel (1000 N. Randall Road).
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Harvest Christian Academy's Graduation Day coincided with Mother's Day. Accepting a rose from her daughter Victoria Strissel, 18, is Michelle Strissel of Pingree Grove.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Harvest Christian Academy held its graduation ceremony on Sunday at Harvest Bible Chapel in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Noah Depledge, 18, of Elgin, addresses the audience as class valedictorian. Images from Harvest Christian Academy's 2021 graduation on May 9, 2021 at Harvest Bible Chapel (1000 N. Randall Road).
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Harvest Christian Academy held its graduation ceremony on Sunday at Harvest Bible Chapel in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Olivia Daoud, 18, center, of St. Charles, waits with other graduates to go into the auditorium for commencement ceremony at Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Alex and Alice Daoud of Elgin record the moment daughter Olivia walks to the stage Sunday at Harvest Christian Academy's graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Left, in red, Susan Abraham of Elgin worships in the audience at Harvest Christian Academy's graduation.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
A Bible anchors helium balloons in an aisle at Harvest Christian Academy's graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Alexa Pupich, 17, of Algonquin holds the phone for a group photo at Harvest Christian Academy's graduation.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Behind the scenes at Harvest Christian Academy's graduation on Sunday in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
"There's no place like home," said Maya Jenkins, 17, of Elgin, who wore "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers to graduation Sunday at Harvest Christian Academy.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
From left, Hannah Learned, 17, of Sleepy Hollow, Brianna Nelson, 18, of Sleepy Hollow, and Ryan Floyd, 17, of Elgin pray before Harvest Christian Academy's graduation ceremony Sunday in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Harvest Christian Academy sent off its Class of 2021 on Sunday in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
The family of Alexander Powell of St. Charles documents the big moments at Harvest Christian Academy's graduation Sunday in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Images from Harvest Christian Academy's graduation on Sunday at Harvest Bible Chapel in Elgin.
Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
|
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.