High school graduation season is back in the suburbs

While the face masks and socially distanced setting added new wrinkles to a time-honored tradition, one thing became abundantly clear Sunday: Graduation season is back in the suburbs.
Graduating seniors from Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin donned their caps and gowns, and received their diplomas Sunday, especially well-earned this year after overcoming the added challenges of finishing high school during a pandemic.
A year after suburban high schools held their commencements either virtually or with a drive-through ceremony because of COVID-19, most are bringing back some sense of normalcy this year with modified in-person celebrations held outdoors or at other spacious locations.
And the Daily Herald will be there, with photographers covering dozens of graduation ceremonies. Watch for stories and photo galleries in the weeks ahead.