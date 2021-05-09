High school graduation season is back in the suburbs

Michelle Strissel of Pingree Grove receives a rose and a hug from her daughter, Victoria Strissel, a member of the Class of 2021 at Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Noah Depledge, 18, of Elgin addresses the audience as class valedictorian Sunday during commencement ceremonies at Harvest Christian Academy. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Harvest Christian Academy's Class of 2021 toss their caps in the air Sunday to celebrate their graduation from the Elgin school. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

While the face masks and socially distanced setting added new wrinkles to a time-honored tradition, one thing became abundantly clear Sunday: Graduation season is back in the suburbs.

Graduating seniors from Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin donned their caps and gowns, and received their diplomas Sunday, especially well-earned this year after overcoming the added challenges of finishing high school during a pandemic.

A year after suburban high schools held their commencements either virtually or with a drive-through ceremony because of COVID-19, most are bringing back some sense of normalcy this year with modified in-person celebrations held outdoors or at other spacious locations.

And the Daily Herald will be there, with photographers covering dozens of graduation ceremonies. Watch for stories and photo galleries in the weeks ahead.