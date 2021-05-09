COVID-19 hospitalizations fall as state nears 10-million vaccine mark

The number of coronavirus patients receiving treatment in Illinois hospitals has fallen to the lowest level in nearly a month, state health officials said Sunday. Courtesy of Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois fell to its lowest level in nearly a month, state health authorities reported Sunday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,870 people were hospitalized battling the virus Saturday night, down from 1,947 Friday and the more than 2,000 reported hospitalized Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday last week. Saturday's figure is the lowest since April 10, when 1,834 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

The IDPH also reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus Sunday, including 30 additional deaths. Eleven of those deaths occurred in Cook County, with two in DuPage, and one each in Kane, Lake and Will counties.

With another 80,843 vaccine shots administered Saturday, the state is approaching the 10 million mark, which it could top Monday, or even Sunday. According to the state, 9,908,489 doses have been given, and about 35% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated.

In the suburbs, DuPage County continues to lead the way in vaccinations, with 40.1% of the county's residents now reported to be inoculated. Suburban Cook County is next, at 36.9%, followed by Will at 32.7%, Kane at 32.6%, Lake at 32.1% and McHenry at 31.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test for the week of May 2 to May 8 is 2.9%, flat from Saturday, but down from 3.4% a week ago.